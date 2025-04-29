Police brought Narayanadas, the prime accused in the fake drug case involving beauty parlour owner Sheela Sunny, to Thrissur on Monday. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the case, arrested him from Bengaluru and later questioned him in detail at the Kodungallur police station.

The Supreme Court had earlier rejected his bail plea and directed him to appear before the investigating officer. Police apprehended him during the ongoing probe, which revealed that Sheela Sunny had been falsely implicated, resulting in her spending 72 days in jail.

Investigators found that Sunny’s own relatives had planted fake drug stamps in her bag. The operation was allegedly carried out by Narayanadas in collusion with Livia Jose, the sister of Sunny’s daughter-in-law. They then tipped off the Excise Department, leading to her arrest.

Police confirmed that the motive behind framing Sunny stemmed from family disputes, particularly her decision to move to Italy with her son. Livia Jose has been named the second accused after it emerged that she had purchased fake drug stamps from a Nigerian national.

The SIT stated that it was Narayanadas who informed the Excise Department that Sunny was involved in selling drug stamps. SIT head V K Raju emphasised the need for a thorough investigation, citing the seriousness of the offence.