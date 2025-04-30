Thiruvananthapuram: In a major move, the Kerala government has increased the first prize amount of regular lottery draws to ₹1 crore. This revision in prize money does not apply to bumper lotteries. The state has also revised the minimum price of a lottery ticket from ₹40 to ₹50.

Currently, there is a daily draw of various government lotteries in the state, and the last draw for a ₹40 ticket was held on Tuesday.

The new second and third prizes for the various lotteries on different days are as follows:

Sunday: Samriddhi Lottery – ₹75 lakh (2nd prize); ₹25 lakh (3rd prize)

Monday: Bhagyathara Lottery – ₹75 lakh; ₹1 lakh each for 12 tickets

Tuesday: Streesakthi Lottery – ₹40 lakh; ₹25 lakh

Wednesday: Dhanalakshmi Lottery – ₹50 lakh; ₹20 lakh

Thursday: Karunya Plus Lottery – ₹50 lakh; ₹5 lakh each for 12 tickets

Friday: Suvarna Keralam Lottery – ₹30 lakh; ₹25 lakh

Saturday: Karunya Lottery – ₹50 lakh; ₹5 lakh

Additionally, there are prizes in amounts of ₹5,000, ₹1,000, ₹500, ₹100, and ₹50.

Meanwhile, authorities have released the Suvarna Keralam lottery scheduled to be drawn on May 2. Previously, three lakh prizes were awarded daily; this number has now been increased to 6.5 lakh. Starting May 2, the daily draw time has also been advanced from 3 PM to 2 PM.