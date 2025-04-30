Thiruvananthapuram: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the state capital for commissioning the Vizhinjam International Seaport, the city police have imposed traffic restrictions and designated no-parking zones on several key routes in Thiruvananthapuram on May 1 and 2.



Modi is expected to arrive in the city at 2.00 pm on May 1 and depart at 6.30 am on May 2. Traffic regulations will be in place from 10.00 am on May 1 and will continue until the conclusion of his visit on May 2.

No-parking zones

On May 1, from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm, parking will be prohibited along the following stretch: Sreekariyam–Chackai–Pattom–Pallimukku–Pattom–General Hospital–Aristo Junction–Museum–Palayam–Kawdiar Road.

On May 2, from 6.30 am to 2.00 pm, no parking will be allowed on the route from Kowdiar–Palayam–Althara–Trivandrum Club–PMG–Pangode Military Camp–Pallimukku.

Restricted vehicle movement

On May 1 and 2, vehicle movement will also be restricted on the following major roads and connecting stretches:

Sreekariyam–Vellayambalam, Papanamcode, Killipalam–Eanchakkal–Anayara Medical College–Eanchakkal–Chackai–SKP Road–Thiruvallam Park–Karakulam Temple–Choozhattukotta–Karamana Flyover–Flory Junction–Vazhuthacaud–Palayam

From Thiruvallam to Kummichantha–Killipalam–Chackai–Alappas Junction–Sreekariyam

Kowdiar–Museum Road and nearby connecting lanes

Vehicles parked in restricted areas will be removed using recovery vehicles, and violators will face legal action, authorities warned.

Route diversions

Roads adjacent to the Prime Minister’s route will also see temporary diversions. Commuters are advised to follow police instructions and avoid unnecessary travel on these stretches during the restricted hours.

Advisory for air travellers

Air passengers are advised to plan their journey well in advance.

Those travelling to the domestic terminal should use the Pettah–Chackai Flyover–Eanchakkal–Killipalam–Papanamcode–Vellayambalam route.

Passengers heading to the international terminal should use the Pettah–Chackai Flyover–Eanchakkal–Killipalam–Anayara Medical College service road route.



For traffic updates or queries, citizens may contact 9497930055 or 0471-2558731.