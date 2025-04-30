Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Kerala High Court's direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register an FIR against the chief minister's chief principal secretary, KM Abraham, in a disproportionate assets case. The decision came of a special leave petition filed by Abraham.

A bench comprising Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Manmohan passed the interim order and issued notices to the CBI, the state government and the petitioner before HC Jomon Puthenpurackal.

Senior Advocate R Basant, appearing for Abraham, argued that FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act cannot be registered without sanction under Section 17A of the Act.

Kerala High Court issued the direction to the CBI on April 11. Activist Jomon Puthenpurackal, in his petition, challenged a 2017 order of the Vigilance Court that accepted a closure report filed by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in the matter. Setting aside the Vigilance Court's acceptance of the closure report, the High Court directed that the investigation be handed over to the CBI.

It was alleged that while serving as the additional chief secretary of the finance department, Abraham acquired wealth disproportionate to his income.

Abraham is also the CEO of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).