Kochi: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has intensified its probe into the bribery case registered against A Swapna, a Kochi Corporation official who was caught red-handed on Wednesday. Swapna (43), a building officer with the corporation, was arrested within the city in broad daylight while receiving a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a builder who had alerted the Vigilance sleuths.

The VACB officials on Thursday searched the office of the Engineering and Town Planning wing at the corporation’s Vyttila zonal office, where Swapna works. Her house at Mannuthy, in Thrissur, and the rented apartment at Kaniyampuzha, in Kochi, were also searched on Thursday. The VACB sources said details of her assets have been collected as part of the probe, and Rs 45,000 was found in her car.

Swapna was arrested in her car near the Ponnurunni bridge, Vyttila, around 5 pm, while she was en route to Thrissur. She had demanded Rs 15,000 from a builder who had applied to get door numbers issued to his newly built three-storey apartments. Although the application was filed in January, the process was delayed after the official cited various reasons. Even after making the changes directed by Swapna, the applicant did not receive the numbers. Instead, he was asked to pay a sum of Rs 1 lakh as a bribe. Swapna wanted Rs 5,000 each for the 20 apartments in the building. After bargaining, the amount was reduced to Rs 15,000; Rs 5000 per floor.

The builder agreed to pay the amount and promptly lodged a complaint with the VACB. The police team handed over the notes to be paid to Swapna to the builder. Though he was called to three places, Swapna was not there to receive the money. Finally, she asked him to meet her at Vyttila. She was caught red-handed while accepting the money by the Vigilance sleuths who were around. Swapna’s three children, including a three-year-old kid, were in the car when the drama unfolded. She was taken into custody after her husband came from Thrissur and took care of the children by 9.30 pm.

S Sasidharan, SP, VACB Central Zone, told the media that Swapna was under the Vigilance’s list of officials with a track record of frequent bribery allegations.