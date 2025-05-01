Kollam: A man hacked his wife to death on Wednesday in Chirattakonam, Kottarakara. The deceased has been identified as Omana, 76.

Kottarakkara Police have taken the accused, Kuttappan, into custody. According to the FIR, the incident occurred between 10 pm on Wednesday and 6 am on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Omana, a cashew worker, had reportedly lent her retirement savings to a friend, which became a source of frequent quarrels between the couple. In a fit of rage, Kuttappan allegedly killed her.

Kuttappan called one of their daughters on Thursday morning and informed her of the incident. Another daughter and her husband later discovered Omana’s body in the bedroom.