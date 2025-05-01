Two migrant workers from Bihar were arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Kozhikode. The incident took place on April 28, when the girl was returning home from tuition classes.



The accused, identified as Faisan Anwar (36) and Himan Ali (18) from Kishanganj, Bihar, reportedly followed and assaulted the girl after she got off a bus in the Chalappuram area around 7.30 pm. The girl managed to escape after raising an alarm, according to police.

Following a complaint from the girl’s family, Kasaba police and the City Crime Squad traced the accused to a migrant workers' accommodation on Bhajan Kovil Road in Chalappuram.

Police said CCTV footage from the area was crucial in identifying the suspects. Investigators also recovered an abandoned chappal coated with cement from the scene, which led them to suspect the involvement of construction workers. The arrests were made following a targeted search in the area. The investigation was led by Kasaba Station Inspector Kiran C Nair.