Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, ahead of the commissioning of the Vizhinjam International Seaport on Friday, a project expected to place Kerala prominently on the global maritime map. He was received at the airport by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, and Union Ministers Suresh Gopi and George Kurien.

After his arrival, the Prime Minister proceeded to the Raj Bhavan, where Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will welcome him. BJP supporters will greet Modi at multiple points along his route, including Shangumukham, Palayam, and Vellayambalam.

Developed under a public-private partnership by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), Vizhinjam is India’s first dedicated transshipment and semi-automated port. Positioned just 10 nautical miles from a major international shipping lane, the deep-sea port is uniquely suited to handle large container vessels, thanks to its naturally deep waters.

Built at an estimated cost of ₹8,867 crore, Vizhinjam aims to significantly reduce India’s dependence on foreign ports, particularly Colombo in Sri Lanka, which currently handles around 75 per cent of India’s transshipment containers. The project is expected to stem foreign exchange losses and boost domestic trade revenues.

The Kerala government has made its largest-ever investment in infrastructure by funding two-thirds of the project, including the entire cost of constructing the nearly three-kilometre-long breakwater, the deepest in the country at 28 metres.

Trial operations began on July 13, 2024, with full commercial services started on December 3. In the three-month trial period alone, the port handled more than 550,000 containers and welcomed over 272 large vessels. On December 4, it received its commercial commissioning certificate.

Calling it a historic step, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the port will mark a new era for Indian trade and logistics and become a vital gateway for South Asian commerce.