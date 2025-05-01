Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rain accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusty winds is likely to lash isolated places across Kerala today. The India Meteorological Department has sounded a yellow alert for five districts – Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur.

A yellow alert indicates moderate rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours. As per the alert, isolated places in the state are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lighting and gusty winds with speed reaching upto 50 kmph till May 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

No warning is issued for fishermen in Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coats. However, fishermen are restricted from venturing into the sea off southern Tamil Nadu coast and Kanyakumari on May 2 to 4.

Lightning: KSDMA issues safety guidelines

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a warning, urging people to exercise extreme caution to avoid lightning strikes.

Residents have been advised to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed when they hear thunder or see lightning.

The safety guidelines to avoid lightning strikes are as follows:

Avoid going outdoors to reduce the risk of lightning strikes.

Stay away from doors and windows and avoid touching the floor or walls.

Unplug all electrical devices immediately and refrain from using them.

Avoid using telephones during thunderstorms.

If the sky is cloudy, prevent children from playing outside or on terraces.

Never seek shelter under trees during lightning.

If travelling by bus or car, stay inside the vehicle. If on a two-wheeler, stop and take shelter in a safe building.

Avoid taking showers or collecting water from taps during thunderstorms.

Refrain from venturing into water bodies for fishing or bathing.

Ensure the safety of domestic animals by keeping them indoors during adverse weather conditions.

Install lightning arresters on buildings to reduce the risk of lightning damage.