Malappuram: A 45-year-old man was injured in a wild elephant attack on Thursday evening in Malappuram. The injured, Nedumudi, is a resident of Punchakolli Nagar, a tribal settlement near Vazhikadavu in Nilambur. The incident happened while he was standing outside his house, which is located adjacent to the forest.

The area has seen frequent elephant intrusions, raising serious concerns among residents. Ward member Ryhanath said three homes in the settlement are perched on a hilltop surrounded by dense forest, making the people there particularly vulnerable. “The current attack happened right near his (Nedumudi's) house,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the attack, Nedumudi was rushed to the Nilambur District Hospital for treatment. Forest officials have been notified, and local leaders are calling for urgent measures to protect the community from further wildlife threats.