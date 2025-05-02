The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority on Friday issued red alerts for six districts in Kerala for the next three hours due to the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall.

Red alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasaragod. An orange alert for heavy rain is issued for Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikkode and Wayanad.

A yellow alert is in place for Kollam, Alappuzha and Thrissur for the next three hours, the KSDMA said in an update posted on Facebook.

Meanwhile, for the coming Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued yellow alerts in Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, and Idukki, predicting heavy to moderate rainfall. According to the IMD, these areas are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm. A yellow alert indicates the need for residents to stay updated with weather developments and be cautious of localised disruptions.

Actions suggested:

• Follow traffic advisories issued.

• Avoid staying in vulnerable structure.

• Propping of the vegetable pandals recommended.

• Take shelter during thunderstorms/lightning.