Malappuram: In the wake of a tragic incident in which a young girl died from rabies following a dog bite, the Peruvalloor panchayat near Tirurangadi in Malappuram district has launched a series of urgent measures to address the growing stray dog menace. The panchayat has initiated a comprehensive campaign to vaccinate all animals within its jurisdiction and has instructed officials to implement the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme to help control the stray dog population.

The drive is being spearheaded by the Animal Husbandry and Health Departments, with active involvement from local volunteers.

In the past two days, teams carried out field operations across the region, capturing stray dogs, administering anti-rabies vaccines, and releasing them safely. On Thursday alone, 47 stray dogs were vaccinated.

Peruvalloor panchayat president Abdul Kalam said, “The panchayat has been conducting various programmes to prevent the menace of stray dogs. We have also tasked the Health Department with spreading awareness on rabies prevention.”

He added that the panchayat is providing counselling and support to children who were bitten by the same dog responsible for the girl's death.

However, authorities face significant hurdles in executing the ABC programme. The district currently lacks a facility equipped to house and sterilise stray dogs, making Malappuram the only district in the Malabar region without such a centre.

According to District Animal Welfare Officer Dr Zakkaria Sadhikh Madhurakkariyan, “As per the 2019 census, there are 18,554 stray dogs in the district. Last year, we vaccinated 38,814 dogs, including both owned and stray animals. The district requires at least seven centres to conduct the ABC procedure and to shelter dogs showing symptoms of rabies.”

He noted that while two block panchayats identified lands at Mankada and Cheekode for setting up such centres, the projects are yet to materialise. Stringent regulations by the Animal Welfare Board restrict the handling of animals and mandate adherence to strict protocols for vaccination and sterilisation.

Dr Zakkaria also acknowledged the challenges in identifying rabid dogs, as action can only be taken if animals exhibit visible symptoms, such as aggression towards other dogs or people.