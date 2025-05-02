Kochi: Film and television actor Vishnu Prasad passed away on Thursday night at a private hospital here. The actor was undergoing treatment for severe liver cirrhosis for a long time.

His friend Kishore Sathya announced Vishnu’s demise through a Facebook post on Friday morning.

According to reports, Vishnu passed away while his family and friends were raising funds for his liver transplant. Although the actor’s daughter had come forward to donate part of her liver, the family needed to raise ₹30 lakh for the surgery. To support the effort, the Association of Television Media Artistes (ATMA) had begun fundraising for the medical expenses. However, Vishnu’s condition worsened on Thursday, leading to his death.

The actor, known for his mini-screen roles, also appeared in several films, including 'Kasi', 'Kai Ethum Doorathu', 'Runway', 'Mambazhakkalam', 'Lokanathan IAS', and 'Pathaka'.

He is survived by his two daughters, Abhirami and Ananika.