Malappuram: A nine-year-old girl died at Kottakkal in Malappuram after a jackfruit fell on her while she was playing. The deceased, Ayisha Tasni, daughter of Kunjalavi from Chankuvetti, was in the yard with other children when the fruit struck her face.

The force of the impact reportedly caused her to fall on the ground and hit her head on a nearby rock. She was rushed to a hospital in Kottakkal, but succumbed to her injuries.