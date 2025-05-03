9-year-old Malappuram girl dies after jackfruit falls on her
Mail This Article
×
Malappuram: A nine-year-old girl died at Kottakkal in Malappuram after a jackfruit fell on her while she was playing. The deceased, Ayisha Tasni, daughter of Kunjalavi from Chankuvetti, was in the yard with other children when the fruit struck her face.
The force of the impact reportedly caused her to fall on the ground and hit her head on a nearby rock. She was rushed to a hospital in Kottakkal, but succumbed to her injuries.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.