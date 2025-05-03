Dallas: Dr M V Pillai, renowned oncologist, distinguished author and celebrated language scholar, will deliver the keynote address at the literary evening hosted as part of Manorama Hortus - a literary and cultural festival organised by Malayala Manorama - in Dallas on Sunday. The event is being held in association with the Dallas Malayali Association.

The programme will take place at the Pasand Auditorium in Irving at 4 pm. It will be inaugurated by Malayala Manorama Editorial Director Jose Panachippuram, with Judy Jose, President of the Dallas Malayali Association, presiding over the function.

ADVERTISEMENT

The evening will feature a range of discussions covering topics such as short stories, poetry, the rise of Malayalam literature in the United States, literary criticism and the cultural contributions of the Malayali diaspora.

Speakers include author and journalist Binoy Sebastian, Biju Lawson, Southwest President of the Federation of Malayalee Associations of Americas (FOMAA), former FOMAA President Philip Chamathil and Association Director Thommachan Mukalel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dexter Ferrera, Chief Director of FOMAA, serves as the program coordinator. The event will be presented by Reshma Ranjan.

For participation and inquiries, please contact Dexter Ferrera (9727684652) or Judy Jose (4053260190).