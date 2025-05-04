Kochi: The All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) has launched a campaign titled ‘For Anna, for all’ in memory of Anna Sebastian, the Kochi native who passed away in July 2024 due to workplace stress.

The campaign is a three-month programme during which AIPC Kerala members will travel to every district in the state to hold meetings with professionals, their parents, employers, and health experts. The aim is to gather inputs, suggestions, and recommendations to draft guidelines for an Office Wellness Bill that ensures healthy and supportive workplaces for all professionals in Kerala.

At the end of the exercise, the final guidelines will be presented to the Congress leadership, along with a commitment to introduce the legislation when a Congress-led government comes to power in the state.

The campaign's details were unveiled at a recent event in Thiruvananthapuram. Anna Sebastian’s parents, AICC General Secretary Deepa Das Munshi, Congress veteran Ramesh Chennithala, AIPC national chairman Praveen Chakravarty, and state president Ranjith Balan attended the meeting.

“This issue affects millions of working professionals in Kerala alone, and many more across the country. Kerala will be the first state in India to enact such a law to ensure safer, healthier workplaces for professionals,” AIPC said in a statement.

Anna, a 26-year-old chartered accountant at Ernst & Young (EY), died on July 20 after battling stress and workload. She was only four months into the job. Anna’s plight came to light after her mother, Anita Augustine, penned an emotional letter detailing her daughter's struggles to EY India’s chairman, Rajiv Memani.

In response to the letter, EY India issued a statement expressing their sadness over Anna’s death and offering condolences to her family.