Wayanad: The Kozhikode-Wayanad twin tunnel project has suffered a significant setback, with the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change deferring its final environmental clearance. In its recent sitting, the committee flagged the lack of clarity regarding landslide mitigation strategies during both the construction and operational phases of the project. It also directed the Kerala government to submit comprehensive geological and environmental impact assessment reports.

Estimated at ₹2,043.74 crore, the 8.753 km-long tunnel has been pitched as a solution to the heavy traffic congestion on the Thamarassery Ghat stretch of NH 766. However, the EAC’s caution appears to reflect growing concerns raised by environmental groups, particularly the Wayanad Prakrithi Samrakshana Samithy, which has been actively campaigning against the project citing ecological risks.

However, Arun Ghosh, Public Relations Officer of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited—the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) selected by the state to implement the project—downplayed the delay, terming it a “procedural step.”

“The EAC has only asked for more documentation on landslide mitigation, drainage systems, and environmental assessments. These details have likely already been submitted from our head office,” Ghosh told Onmanorama. He expressed optimism that the clearance would be granted soon.

Meanwhile, environmental activists see the EAC’s stance as a validation of their campaign. “This is a major moment for us,” said Thomas Ambalavayal, secretary of the Wayanad Prakrithi Samrakshana Samithy. “The tunnel ends near Kalladi, close to Puthumala, where a 2019 landslide killed 13 people and left five missing. The region is highly vulnerable, and any major intervention could be disastrous.” He also highlighted that nearby villages like Chooralmala and Mundakkai would be at risk, questioning claims that the project would have no adverse environmental impact.

The State-level Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) had earlier granted conditional clearance for the project, subject to 25 mitigation measures during execution.

The EAC's deferral comes just as preparations for the tunnel project were nearing completion. Dileep Buildcon Limited, a Hyderabad-based infrastructure firm, had won the construction tender for ₹1,341 crore.

On the Kozhikode side, 9.3037 hectares of the required 11.1582 hectares have already been acquired and handed over to the Public Works Department (PWD) on June 6. Acquisition of the remaining 1.85 hectares is in progress. On the Wayanad side, the full 8.32 hectares required has been transferred to the PWD.

Additionally, ₹3.8 crore has been deposited into the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) account, and an equivalent extent of private land has been secured for compensatory afforestation.

