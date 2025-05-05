Kochi: Noted Malayalam cinematographer Sameer Thahir was arrested by the Excise officers in Kochi on Monday, a week after three people, including two filmmakers, were held with hybrid ganja from his flat.

Thahir was let off on bail after being slapped with Section 25 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, which deals with punishment for allowing spaces to be used for narcotic-related offences.

His arrest was recorded in the evening after being interrogated by excise sleuths led by Assistant Excise Commissioner M F Suresh. Thahir reportedly has denied any knowledge of his flat being used for substance abuse, though the investigators have not been convinced by the claim.

Malayalam directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamsa, known for several notable movies, and their friend Shalif Mohammed were arrested with hybrid ganja from Thahir’s flat in the early hours of Sunday. 1.63 grams of hybrid ganja was seized from them, and the trio were released on station bail later, they said.

In the wake of the development, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) Directors' Union suspended both filmmakers from the body.

Excise summoned Thahir for questioning as part of the detailed probe to find out the source of the drugs they possessed.

While Khalid Rahman is the director of hit movies like "Anuraga Karikkinvellam" and "Unda", Ashraf Hamsa is the maker of films including "Bheemante Vazhi". Rahman's latest movie, "Alappuzha Gymkhana", is currently running in theatres.

The incident happened days after actor Shine Tom Chacko was arrested in a drug case after escaping from a hotel during a raid.