Idukki: The shutters of the Kallar Dam, part of the Idukki Hydroelectric Project, will be opened intermittently on May 7 and 8 for scheduled maintenance works. Authorities said that water will be released several times during these days as part of the maintenance activities.

To ensure public safety, sirens will be sounded prior to each release. Residents living along the banks of the Chinnar and Kallar rivers are urged not to panic upon hearing the sirens and are advised to stay away from the riverbanks during this period.

The District Disaster Management Authority has issued a high alert and advised people residing near the rivers to exercise extreme caution and strictly avoid entering the water on these days.