Idukki: A man drowned while bathing in the Periyar River along with his friends on Tuesday. The deceased, Jerrin P Thomas (alias Mathukkutty) (25), is from Parackal in Kakkathodu, Upputhara.

The accident took place around 4 pm when Jerrin and his friends were bathing at a section of the Idukki reservoir near the Ayyappankovil temple landing. While swimming, Jerrin reportedly tried to cross to the other side of the river and began to struggle on his way back. He lost strength and sank beneath the water. Hearing his friends’ cries for help, a resident, Sunil, rushed to the spot and managed to pull Jerrin out of the deep waters.

Boatmen from the nearby area also arrived to assist. Jerrin was immediately rushed to the Upputhara Community Health Centre. "He was alive at the time. However, due to the absence of a doctor at the centre, he was shifted to the Kattappana Taluk Hospital, where he was declared dead," his relatives said.

Jerrin is survived by his mother, Bindu (alias Jomol), and sister, Jomcy.