Kochi: Arathi R Menon, daughter of N Ramachandran — one of the 26 victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack — has expressed her support for India's military response under Operation Sindoor, calling it a moment of relief amid the family’s deep personal loss.



Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Arathi said she was proud of India’s targeted strike on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, calling the move a "brave act" in contrast to the "cowardly" terrorist assault in Kashmir.

“I’m proud of India’s strike. Our loss cannot be compensated, but hearing this news is a relief. I hope India continues to respond strongly to such attacks in the future. As a citizen, I’m proud to be an Indian,” she said.

Ramachandran, a native of Kochi, was gunned down by terrorists at a meadow in Baisaran near Pahalgam. Arathi, who was with him during the attack along with her two children, managed to escape after witnessing her father being shot.

“They targeted innocent civilians on Indian soil with an AK-47. But India’s response was a focused strike on terror targets. There’s a world of difference — theirs was an act of cowardice, ours of courage,” Arathi told media on Wednesday.

She also praised the naming of the tri-service military action as ‘Operation Sindoor’, saying it carried emotional significance for families like hers.

“There could not have been a more apt name for the operation. Women, including my mother, were widowed by this attack. Even she said the name was fitting,” Arathi said.

India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, striking nine identified terror targets in Pakistan and PoK, including the Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base in Muridke.