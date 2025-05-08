Idukki: Two men were found dead on Thursday under mysterious circumstances at separate locations within the Payas Nagar area of Kanthalloor panchayat. The deceased are Sarish George (46) (alias Benoy) and Ramesh (42). Both men were close friends and lived nearby.

Sarish’s body was found in a well on the premises of St Payas Church, while Ramesh was found hanging from a tree behind his house. The parish priest, who went to activate the foot valve to fill water on Thursday morning, first noticed the body in the well and alerted the Marayoor police. The body was identified as Sarish’s around 7 am. Around the same time, Ramesh’s brother found him hanging behind their house.

According to Sarish’s mother, the two had left together around 1 pm on Monday and did not return. Local residents also reported seeing them together on that day, while some claimed to have seen Ramesh alive early Thursday morning. An empty liquor bottle and a used glass found near the well.

The fire and rescue personnel from Munnar were called in to retrieve Sarish’s body, while a forensic team from Idukki collected evidence. The inquest was carried out under the supervision of Marayoor SHO TR Jiju and SI Mahin. The bodies have been shifted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital for post mortem.

Marayoor police have registered a case. The SHO said the exact cause of death will be known only after a detailed investigation.

Ramesh is survived by his parents, Raju and Lalitha. Sarish is survived by his father George, mother Gracymoni, wife Bindu, and children Sharon and Milt Maria.