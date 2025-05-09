Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government announced on Friday that it has set up control rooms at the Secretariat and the NORKA department to offer assistance and information to Keralites, including students from the state, residing in regions near the Pakistan border.

The control rooms were opened on the directions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in view of the tense situation prevailing in the border states, a statement issued by his office said. It also said that "there is no need to be worried" at the moment.

The government asked the Keralites in the state bordering Pakistan to follow the instructions given by the authorities and stay safe. "If you need assistance, you can contact the control room number," it added.

The control room at the Secretariat can be reached through -- 0471-2517500/2517600, 0471-2322600 (fax) and cdmdkerala@kerala.gov.in., the statement said.

The Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) global contact center can be reached at 18004253939 (toll free number) and 00918802012345 (missed call from abroad), it said.

Pakistan's armed forces carried out multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire western border on May 8 and 9, which were "effectively repulsed," the Indian Army said on Friday.

The Army also reported that Pakistani troops engaged in "numerous ceasefire violations" along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

These incidents came in the wake of precise missile strikes conducted by the Indian armed forces on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan early Wednesday, as part of Operation Sindoor — a retaliatory action for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.