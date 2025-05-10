Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi: Amid rising military tensions between India and Pakistan, around 75 students from Kerala studying in border states are being brought back home, the state government said on Saturday.

These students, enrolled in various central and state universities in Jammu, Rajasthan, Punjab, and nearby areas, arrived at Kerala House in New Delhi late Friday night and early Saturday morning. Arrangements have been made for their return to Kerala via flights and trains.

In response to the evolving situation, a round-the-clock control room has been set up at Kerala House in New Delhi to provide support and information to students and other Malayalis in the affected regions. The facility was established under the direction of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In addition, control rooms have also been activated at the Secretariat and the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) department to coordinate assistance efforts.

Contact details for assistance:

Kerala House Control Room, New Delhi: 011-23747079

Secretariat Control Room, Kerala: 0471-2517500 / 2517600

Fax: 0471-2322600

Email: [cdmdkerala@kerala.gov.in]

WhatsApp: 9037810100

NORKA Global Contact Centre:

Toll-free (within India): 1800 425 3939

Missed call from abroad: +91 8802012345

Authorities have urged students and families to stay in touch with these helplines for timely updates and support.