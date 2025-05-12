Thiruvananthapuram/Agartala: CPM General Secretary M A Baby on Sunday firmly rejected any third-party intervention in India's bilateral issues, saying that such involvement is “uncalled for.” Addressing the media, Baby questioned the necessity of foreign mediation, especially in sensitive matters involving India and its neighbours.

His remarks come in the wake of US President Donald Trump facilitating a ceasefire "understanding" between India and Pakistan, and expressed his willingness to mediate on the Kashmir issue.

“Bilateral matters must be discussed and resolved bilaterally, not through military means. This has always been the CPM's position,” Baby said. He also pointed out that the Indian government has traditionally maintained that internationalising domestic or regional disputes is unacceptable.

“We are capable of dealing with our neighbours in a mutually agreeable manner. The de-escalation process is taking place at different levels. So the government must explain why and how the US President was the first to announce the ceasefire between India and Pakistan,” he added.

Referring to US Vice President JD Vance’s recent statement that the US would not mediate between India and Pakistan, Baby criticised Trump’s contradictory stance. “Donald Trump is not behaving like the US President, but as if he’s the President of the world — this is unacceptable,” he remarked.

He further noted that India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had clarified that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) initiated a call to the Indian DGMO expressing a willingness for a ceasefire, which India accepted.

“There is a clear discrepancy between our Foreign Secretary’s version and the US President’s claim. The government must clarify how this confusion arose,” he said.

Reiterating the importance of bilateral dialogue, Baby asserted that India and Pakistan are fully capable of resolving their issues directly and urged the government to uphold India’s strategic autonomy and long-standing policy of avoiding external mediation.

The senior CPM leader was in Tripura for the first time after assuming the post of General Secretary at the party's 24th Congress held in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. He attended the CPM’s one-day state conference in Tripura on Sunday.