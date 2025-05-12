Idukki: The District Collector has imposed a travel ban on the Munnar Gap Road section of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway after large boulders and debris fell onto the road following heavy rainfall in the region.

The landslip occurred around 5 pm on Sunday, after over two hours of continuous rain. Rocks and soil tumbled onto the Gap Road just moments after a tourist vehicle from Tamil Nadu passed through the area. Authorities suspect the risk of further landslides and have urged travellers heading through the high-range areas of the district to exercise extreme caution.

Police personnel from Santhanpara and Devikulam stations promptly arrived at the scene to control traffic. The road remained blocked for approximately one and a half hours. With the help of locals, police cleared smaller rocks and debris to partially restore traffic flow. However, only after rainfall completely subsided and safety was ensured were vehicles allowed to pass again.

Three massive boulders were removed using earthmovers brought in from Munnar. This marks the eighth landslide reported on the Gap Road since the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway was widened and reconstructed. The last such incident occurred in July 2024, which led to a two-week-long traffic shutdown on the same stretch.

