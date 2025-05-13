The Kerala government has issued revised guidelines for providing financial assistance to victims of human-wildlife conflict and declared such conflicts as a “state-specific disaster”.

As per the updated guidelines, families of those who die due to wild animal attacks are now eligible to receive a total compensation of ₹10,00,000. The ex gratia payment comprises ₹4,00,000 from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and ₹6,00,000 from the Forest and Wildlife Department. In the case of deaths caused by snakes, bees or wasps, only the SDRF amount of ₹4,00,000 will be disbursed.

The compensation will be provided regardless of whether the fatal incident occurred inside or outside forest limits. The benefit also extends to individuals involved in relief operations or those associated with preparedness activities related to human-wildlife conflict.

The cause of death must be certified as human-wildlife conflict-related by the concerned Range Forest Officer and a registered medical practitioner. This applies uniformly to both wildlife and insect-related deaths.

The Disaster Management Department will release SDRF funds through existing procedures to District Collectors and departments such as Agriculture, Public Works, Local Self Government, Animal Husbandry, and KSEB, based on need.