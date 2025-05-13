Kozhikode: Two boys drowned in a pond near the Kottamala Bhagavati temple in Kanthapuram, near Poonoor here on Tuesday evening. The deceased are Mohammed Farhan (9), son of Mukkittachimmal Abdul Razak and Shameera from Kanthapuram, and Mohammed Aboobacker (8), son of Pulladi Mohammed Salih and Saloha from Alangappoyil.

Aboobacker, who lived with his mother and sisters, was reported missing earlier in the evening. His mother, Saloha, began searching for him and found him unconscious on the steps of the pond around 6 pm. With help from residents, she rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead.

Shortly after, locals who returned spotted Farhan submerged. They brought him to the hospital, but doctors could not save him. Residents reported seeing both boys together in Kanthapuram town around 4 pm.

The Balussery police are investigating the case. “We received information that the children had drowned in the pond. Statements have been collected and further procedures are underway,” said an officer from the Balussery police station. Mohammed Aboobacker is survived by his sisters, Hira Fathima and Hebiya Hana. Mohammed Farhan is survived by his brothers, Mohammed Shaheer, Mohammed Fahad, and Mohammed Shameem.