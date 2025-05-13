Stray dog bites 6 people in Alappuzha
Alappuzha: Six people were attacked by a stray dog in Cheruthana in Alappuzha on Tuesday.
Manorama News reported that the injured are under treatment in Vandanam Medical College.
A resident told Manorama News that a child was among those attacked by the stray dog. She added that the dog also attacked a goat.
A Veeyapuram police station official said that a police team is on the way to the area.
(To be updated)
