Kollam: Kottarakara Police have registered a case against Malayalam television personality Akhil Marar for allegedly making anti-national remarks in a video shared on social media.

An officer at the Kottarakkara police station said on Wednesday that the case was filed under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a non-bailable offence. The section pertains to acts that endanger the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India.

The complaint was lodged by Anish Kizhakkekkara, a local BJP leader in Kottarakkara, who alleged that the video contained statements against the nation.

Police said the matter is under investigation.

As the video has since been deleted, officers said it must first be recovered before further action can be taken.