Pathanamthitta: Konni MLA K U Jenish Kumar forcibly freed the driver of an earthmover who was taken into custody by the Forest Department in connection with the death of a wild elephant by electrocution.

Video footage showed the MLA threatening Forest Department officials at the Padam Forest Station, in the presence of police officers, including the DySP.

"What a shameless act. There’s a limit to how much one can tolerate. I’ll set this place on fire, and then Naxals will come here. What do you think you’re doing? People are protesting over the elephant’s death, and in the midst of that, you’re detaining innocent people," the MLA is heard saying in the video.

A post-mortem examination had confirmed that the elephant died due to electrocution. The Forest Department is continuing its investigation to determine how the electrocution occurred. Officials earlier filed a case against the landowner. The land was later leased to another person for farming purposes.

While the area was being cleared, the Forest Department took the earthmover driver into custody. The MLA arrived at the station while officials recorded the driver’s statement, created a commotion, and issued threats.