Thiruvananthapuram: Police arrested advocate Beyline Das in connection with the alleged assault of a young woman lawyer. Thumba Police apprehended him from Station Kadavu here, reported Manorama News.

The case reportedly left the woman advocate with serious facial injuries. It occurred following a dispute between two junior advocates at Das' office, which escalated into physical violence. The injured woman was rushed to the General Hospital for treatment.

Police have registered a case against Das under Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman), and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).