Kochi: The state government has issued revised administrative sanction (AS) to the tune of Rs 3716 crore for the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS) project to develop canals in Kochi. Initially, sanction was given for Rs 1365.16 crore by availing funds under KIIFB with Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) as the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). This amount was then revised to Rs 1528.27 crore.

Edapally Canal, Perandoor Canal, Chilavannur Canal, Thevara Canal, Market Canal and Konthuruthy Canal are the six canals included in the project for rejuvenation. The other project components include the establishment of Sewage treatment plants (STPs), sewer network, sanitation facilities and solid waste management. Establishment of 4 STPs such as Vennala, Muttar, Perandoor and Elamkulam (locations) and the connected sewer lines catering to the minimum requirements of the canals were included in the project and an amount of ₹393.13 crores was earmarked for the scheme.

Since the project required a huge financial outlay, other funding sources and suitable financial models had to be explored. KMRL submitted two STP proposals (Elamkulam and Perandoor) to the National River Conservation Directorate (NRCD), Ministry of Jal Shakthi to avail central funds under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) on National River Conservation Plan (NRCP) (60% central assistance: 40% state share). The NRCD has accorded sanction for Elamkulam and Perandoor STPs for Rs. 47.53 crores and Rs. 49.7848 crores respectively.

The STPs and the sewerage network were then redesigned to a greater capacity by incorporating the sewerage master plan of the Kerala Water Authority to cater to the entire load of Kochi city. The Project Director, KMRL, submitted a revised proposal for an amount of ₹3716.10 crore prepared jointly by KMRL and KWA and requested to accord revised administrative sanction for the project. The sewerage component of IURWTS Project has been redesigned in the form of 2 centralised STPs of combined capacity of 105 MLD instead of the 4 decentralised STPs with a combined capacity of 77 MLD.