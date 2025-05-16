Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rain across the northern districts of Kerala until Tuesday. The IMD has issued an orange alert for five districts—Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod—for Monday.

For Tuesday, an orange alert has been issued in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. An orange alert signifies very heavy rainfall ranging from 11 cm to 20 cm, while a yellow alert denotes heavy rain between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Yellow alert in districts

May 16 (Friday): Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram

May 17 (Saturday): Pathanamthitta and Idukki

May 18 (Sunday): Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod

May 19 (Monday): Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad

May 20 (Tuesday): Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram

The department has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph at isolated locations in Kerala from Friday through Tuesday.

In addition, squally weather with wind speeds between 35 kmph and 45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, is expected along and off the Kerala coast during this period. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the above sea areas from May 18 to May 20.