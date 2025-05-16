Kottayam: A rooster with its bright red comb and golden brown plumage has become a rage in local social media groups and for a costly reason. The fowl fetched an eye-popping price of ₹1.25 lakh during a customary auction held during the annual feast of Ponpally St George Jacobite Syrian Church in Kottayam.

The bird also broke the previous record of ₹1.1 lakh in the church's history. The auction is held as part of the feast, where devotees give offerings in the form of roosters and goats. The recent auction witnessed a packed crowd who cheered on as bidders outdid each other for the rooster. The winner was Sony Jacob, a nursing student from Bengaluru, who took part in the bid when the amount crossed ₹50,000.

"It was a spontaneous decision, my cousins and I called out the bid just for fun, not expecting to win. It felt too awkward to stop midway once we started," said Sony. His cousin from Australia also pledged all support for the bid.

Observed annually in honor of St.George the Martyr, the festivities have a long-standing tradition. On the final day, an auction is held, known for its spirited bidding and community participation of around 400 members. The offerings range from goat and chicken to homegrown vegetables and other goods.

The amount raised will be used by the church for charitable purposes, including building houses for the needy, supporting dialysis patients, and assisting those in need within the community. Over a century old, the church could well have set a new record in bid price with a common rooster given away for ₹1.25 lakh.

As the festivities concluded, the prized rooster has settled comfortably at Sony's home at Parambuzha, unknowingly basking in the popularity. "We used to have chickens at home. Now this is our sole possession," said Sony.