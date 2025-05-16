Kochi: The funeral of Ivin Jijo (24), the youth who was killed in a brutal act of road rage allegedly involving personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), was held in Thuravoor on Friday.

His mortal remains was kept at his residence for the public to pay homage. He was later laid to rest at St Augustine’s Syro-Malabar Church. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with the police booking two CISF officers for murder. Several leaders, including Opposition Leader VD Satheesan, paid their respects to Ivin.



A hotel management graduate from St Joseph’s College, Pala, Ivin had joined an airline catering company just ten months ago. He left home at 9.45 pm on Wednesday to report for his night shift when the fatal incident occurred.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Nedumbassery Airport police, the incident took place at Nayathode, near the Cochin International Airport. Ivin’s car reportedly brushed against a vehicle carrying CISF personnel, triggering an altercation.

As Ivin stood in front of the CISF vehicle arguing, the driver allegedly ran him down. The impact caused Ivin to fall onto the bonnet of the car. While he clung to the bonnet and screamed for help, the accused drove for nearly a kilometre. At Kappela Road, they suddenly braked, throwing Ivin off the bonnet, and ran him over, the FIR stated.

Police have arrested CISF Constable Mohan Kumar, a native of Bihar, and named CISF Sub-Inspector Vinay Kumar from Uttar Pradesh as the second accused. Both face charges including murder, voluntarily causing hurt, and criminal act with common intention.





