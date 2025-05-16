Thiruvananthapuram: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has tightened the deadlines for obtaining environmental and forest clearances, as well as the mandatory permissions for land acquisition, for highway projects whose tenders will take effect from June 1 onwards.

This move is aimed at avoiding construction delays, contractual disputes and cost escalations that have plagued its previous projects. The revised guidelines will apply to several upcoming projects in Kerala, including the Thiruvananthapuram Outer Ring Road, the Ernakulam Bypass, and the Kollam–Chengotta Greenfield Highway, among others for which tender processes are yet to begin.

According to the new directive, all environmental and wildlife clearances must be secured before a project tender is accepted. Forest clearance, in particular, is required prior to issuing the Letter of Award (LoA). Preparatory tasks such as obtaining General Arrangement Drawings (GADs) from the Railways and the Inland Waterways Authority and estimating the cost for relocating public utilities like power lines and pipelines, must be completed before tenders are invited.

Further, the 3A notification--which outlines the specific land parcels to be acquired--must be issued within 60 days of receiving approval for the road alignment.

Other conditions include ensuring possession of at least 90% of the required land before the LoA is issued. Similarly, complete possession of the land, required for constructing one-kilometre-long road stretches on both sides of bridges, railway overbridges and tunnels etc, must be in hand prior to awarding the contract.