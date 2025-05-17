Kozhikode: A 21-year-old man was allegedly abducted by an armed gang from his residence at Kizhakkothu near Koduvally on Saturday afternoon. The missing youth, Anoos Roshan, a native of Parappa, was taken in front of his family members.

According to the family, the gang arrived in a white Maruti Swift car and a two-wheeler. Kizhakkoth panchayat member Ashraf V P told Onmanorama that two men initially tried to take the youth’s father, Abdul Rasheed, away. When Anoos intervened, he was forcibly pulled into the car, and the gang sped away.

CCTV footage from the area confirmed that the car used in the abduction bore the registration number KL 65 L 8306. Following the incident, the family filed a complaint at the Koduvally police station.

Ashraf said the gang had previously visited the family and issued threats, claiming that the youth’s elder brother, Ajmal Roshan, owed them money. Ajmal, who was working in a Gulf country, is reportedly back in India but has not contacted the family in over a month. Police also suspect a financial dispute involving Ajmal may be behind the abduction.

After the incident, the youth’s family recovered a knife left behind by the gang. Police said a search is underway to trace Anoos and that steps are being taken to register a case.