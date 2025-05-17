Thodupuzha: Hospital authorities believe she is the only child in the country diagnosed with this rare condition. As such, they are closely studying the disease through her. And Tona, for her part, continues to study, driven by the dream of turning her struggles into success.

The girl from Kudayathoor, who suffers from Idiopathic Pulmonary Artery Hypertension, one of the rarest of rare diseases, has achieved a remarkable milestone in life. Fighting the disease, she has now passed her Class 10 board examinations with flying colours, securing A+ in all subjects. People now describe her success in the same way the hospital once described her condition: rarest of the rare.

A minor fever in 2022 was the beginning of her ordeal. The diagnosis that followed changed her life: excessive blood pressure in the lungs.

The daughter of Tomi Joseph and Reena, from Kudayathoor, can barely walk 10 feet without palpitations. Push any further, and she collapses. Even studying for just an hour causes breathlessness.

Her monthly medication costs ₹10,000, a sum her father, a painter by profession, has often struggled to gather. For a while, neighbours and kind-hearted locals stepped in to help. But when the medicines ran out about a year ago, Tona’s health declined, and her exam preparations were thrown into disarray. It was only after her family borrowed money to resume the medication that she managed to complete her studies and sit for her final exams.

A student of GHSS Kudayathoor, near Thodupuzha, Tona had unwavering support from her teachers and classmates. Whenever she missed classes due to her ailment, they rallied around her and ensured she didn’t fall behind.

From a very young age, Tona has dreamed of becoming a teacher. She has carefully preserved all her notebooks since Class 4. Her family now hopes they can continue her treatment with the support of the government and generous individuals.