Kollam: The sister of 19-year-old Meenakshi, who was diagnosed with jaundice and passed away two days ago, succumbed to death on Sunday. Neethu (17), who was also diagnosed with jaundice, was under treatment in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Postmortem reports of the two sisters are awaited.

Ambadi, their brother who was the first one to be diagnosed with jaundice, is currently under treatment at a private hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The siblings hail from Cherikkonam in Kollam district.

High alert in Cherikkonam ward

Sindhu G S, President of Thrikkovilvattom Grama Panchayat, told Onmanorama that the family did not inform panchayat authorities about the symptoms of the three children. “The index patient was taken to ESI Hospital on April 24 and the disease was confirmed. That is when we came to know,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Panchayat President said that 10-12 individuals have started showing symptoms in the locality, majority of them being in the Cherikkonam ward. “They are not willing to be tested and are opting for traditional treatment,” she added.

Following the death of the two sisters, panchayat authorities have strengthened chlorination and other safety measures in the area. “We are organising a blood sample collection camp on May 20. Safety measures will be place for the next two months,” she added.

(To be updated)