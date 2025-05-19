Peroorkada Sub Inspector of Police, Prasad S G, was placed under suspension on Monday for alleged custodial harassment of a Dalit woman at the police station. Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner Thomson Jose issued the suspension order based on a preliminary probe report by the city special branch.



"He has been placed under suspension. I am awaiting a detailed probe report from the Cantonment ACP. The initial probe by the special branch has revealed lapses on the part of the Peroorkada SI," said Thomson Jose.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspension follows a complaint by Bindu R, hailing from Nedumangadu. She alleged that she was falsely accused of theft of 2.5 sovereigns of gold in a house where she was employed as a maid and was taken into custody in April. According to Bindu, she was detained at the station for 20 hours and was forced to confess to theft. Bindu said in the complaint that the cops at Peroorkada station inhumanely treated her and even denied her drinking water.

She was threatened that if she didn't confess to theft, her two daughters would be implicated in the crime. Bindu filed a complaint with the office of the Chief Minister and the state police chief. The home department has ordered a probe into the incident. The missing gold ornament was later found in the residence where she was employed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition leader VD Satheesan had called for stringent action against the cops involved in the alleged harassment of the Dalit woman in police custody.