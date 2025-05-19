Five injured in bus-lorry collision at Kalvary Mount
Idukki: Five people were injured in a collision between a private bus and a lorry at Kalvary Mount in Idukki on Monday. The accident occurred around 4:45 pm, when the private bus was on its way to Kumily from Kochi.
The lorry driver and four bus passengers sustained injuries in the collision. Jason Philip, a native of Kattappana, and Praveen Mani, the lorry driver who hails from Amayar in Idukki, were admitted to a private hospital in Kattappana for treatment.
The front sections of both vehicles sustained partial damage. Due to the impact, the lorry driver was trapped inside the cabin and had to be rescued with considerable effort. However, none of the injuries are reported to be serious.
