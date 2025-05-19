Thiruvananthapuram: Various places across Kerala are likely to experience heavy rainfall till May 23. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts in various districts during this period. According to the alert, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching up to 30–40 kmph) are very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala on May 19 and 20.

An orange alert was issued for Monday for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. Very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm is expected in these districts within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, all other districts—except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam—are under a yellow alert. Rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours is expected in these seven districts.

Orange alert in districts

May 19: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

May 20: Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

May 23: Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam

Yellow alert in districts

May 19: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad

May 20: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram

May 21: Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

May 22: Kannur, Kasaragod

May 23: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has urged the public to exercise caution, warning of possible landslides, mudslides, and flooding in affected areas. People living near riverbanks and dams are advised to relocate to safer places as per official instructions. The KSDMA has also issued a detailed advisory urging residents to take necessary precautions during floods.

Fishermen warning

In view of the bad weather conditions, fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the sea off Kerala coast till Thursday (May 22).

Monsoon to reach by May 27

According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon is likely to arrive in Kerala by May 27. If it does, it would mark the earliest onset over the Indian mainland since 2009, when the monsoon arrived on May 23, according to IMD data.

The Kerala government has already summoned a meeting for pre-monsoon preparations across the state. The meeting, chaired by Revenue Minister K. Rajan, was attended by cabinet ministers, district collectors, and senior officials.