Thiruvananthapuram: The City Police Commissioner, Thomson Jose, on Monday suspended Peroorkada Sub-Inspector Prasad S G after an internal inquiry found gross procedural lapses in a case involving the custody of a Dalit woman.

The Assistant Commissioner, Special Branch's inquiry report revealed that the officer took the woman, who had been named as the accused in an FIR, into custody without conducting a preliminary inquiry or complying with established procedural norms. The report stated that the victim raised serious questions about police conduct.

“The Sub-Inspector's behaviour is unbecoming of an officer and has tarnished the image of the police force among the public,” the report noted, calling his actions an abuse of power and a case of gross indiscipline.

The victim had earlier raised serious allegations against the police, stating that she was harassed and wrongfully detained. The findings support her claims, indicating a breach of protocol by the investigating officer.

The Commissioner’s order said the disciplinary action was based on the prima facie findings of the inquiry, which highlighted the absence of legal safeguards in the officer’s approach, especially in dealing with a woman from a marginalised community.

Human Rights Commission orders DySP-rank officer to probe

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has ordered an investigation into the alleged custodial harassment of a Dalit domestic worker by the Peroorkada police. The Commission directed that a DySP or Assistant Commissioner from outside the Thiruvananthapuram district should conduct the probe.

The commission instructed the District Police Chief to appoint the investigating officer after consulting with the South Zone IG. It also directed that the woman’s statement be recorded in the presence of a woman lawyer, who must be appointed by the District Legal Services Society Secretary.

CCTV footage from the station during the woman’s detention must be examined, along with the General Diary and FIR, to assess how long she was held. If the investigation based on the theft FIR has not yet been concluded, it should be reassigned to a DySP or Assistant Commissioner to ensure a fair and transparent process.

Since the woman belongs to a Scheduled Caste, the investigating officer must also assess whether offences under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were committed by any police personnel. If such violations are found, the names, PEN numbers, and official or residential addresses of the officers involved must be submitted to the Commission.

The Commission directed that the investigation report be submitted to the District Police Chief within three weeks. The DPC must then file a final report to the Commission within one month, including his evaluation and relevant documents.

The Commission has scheduled a sitting to consider the case on July 3 at 10 am at its office. The investigating officer must be present. The Commission had registered the case suo motu based on media reports.