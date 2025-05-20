Kannur: A man was hacked to death by two men in Kanjirakolly here on Tuesday. The deceased is identified as Nidheesh Babu (31), a blacksmith. His wife, Shruti, was also attacked by the assailants when she tried to intervene. She has been admitted to the hospital with injuries.

Two men who arrived at a work site adjacent to Nidheesh’s house got into an argument with him. During the altercation, the duo attacked him with a machete, inflicting fatal injuries to his head.

The accused fled the scene on a motorcycle. Residents said the duo had been seen in the area before, but the reason for their visit to the work site and the cause of the argument remain unclear. Payyavur Police have launched an investigation into the matter.