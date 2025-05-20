Thrikkaripur: Kerala's Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister, J Chinchu Rani, announced the launch of a comprehensive insurance scheme for dairy farmers in the state. She stated that all programs implemented by the Dairy Development Department are designed to improve the farmers' livelihoods.

The minister made this announcement during the inauguration of a meeting of dairy farmers in the Neeleswaram block. The meeting was organized by the Neeleswaram dairy development unit and various dairy cooperatives, with support from Milma, the Animal Husbandry Department, and Kerala Feeds. The event also included the inauguration of a hygienic milk collection room established by the Edayilakode milk producers’ cooperative society.

Minister, J Chinchu Rani inaugurating the hygienic milk collection room. Photo: Special arrangement

The insurance scheme will provide farmers with compensation of Rs 37,500 for cows that die due to skin diseases or severe heat stress, Rs 20,000 for calves, and Rs 10,000 for stillbirths.

Neeleswaram block panchayat president Madhavan Maniyara presided over the meeting, and deputy director of Dairy Development Sijon Johnson Kunnath presented on the project. Speakers also included MRCMPU director K Sudhakaran, Valiyaparambath panchayat president V V Sajeevan, Thrikkaripur panchayat president V K Bava, Kayyoor Cheemeni panchayat president A G Ajith Kumar, Peelikode panchayat president P P Prasanna Kumari, Padanna panchayat president P V Muhammed Aslam, block panchayat vice-president P K Lakshmi, and district panchayat member C J Sajith, among others. Several dairy farmers were honoured and awarded at the function.