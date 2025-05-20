Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday, questioned the State government over the delay in publishing the 10th standard results of students allegedly involved in the murder of 15-year-old Shahabas. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas asked the government how it could withhold the results, saying, “Publishing the results is totally different from the offence committed by them. If they have written the examination, the results have to be published.”

Advocate K M Firoz, representing one of the accused juveniles, informed the court that despite directions from the Child Rights Commission, the results were not released. He stressed the urgency, pointing out that the deadline for Plus-One admissions closes the same day. The State responded that the Commission’s directive was merely recommendatory.

The court observed that the essence of criminal law, particularly juvenile justice, is reformation, not punishment. It questioned whether authorities could bar a student who have committed a crime from writing an exam, and further, if the results could be lawfully withheld after participation.Justice Thomas warned that if the delay was intentional, responsible officials would be held accountable. The court also indicated that applicants could approach the High Court regarding non-compliance of the state with the Commission’s order. The bail hearing is scheduled for the following day.

Shahabas, was a 10th standard student who was reportedly attacked by his fellow tuition students. Five minors were booked, with allegations that they coordinated the attack through WhatsApp and Instagram groups. Shahabas succumbed to a fatal skull fracture.

