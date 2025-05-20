Kozhikode: One fisherman died and two sustained injuries due to the rough sea caused by the continuous rain in Kozhikode on Tuesday. While several boats were damaged, 30 fishers stranded off the coast due to a mechanical error were later rescued.

The deceased is Hamsakkoya (65) of Gandhi Road. His co-workers, Shameer from Nadakkavu and Ashraf (42) from Kallayi were injured when their fibre boat 'Kunhali' capsized off Vellayil Harbour on Tuesday morning. They are undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their fibre boat was accompanying a bigger boat with 40 fishermen as a carrier. When the sea became rough, they decided to come back to the harbour. But Kunhali capsized a few metres away from the harbour. Though fishermen from the bigger boat rescued the three, Hamsakkoya died on the way to the hospital. His body has been shifted to the mortuary.

Another boat capsized near Kothi Azhimugham, and fisherman AT Firose swam back to safety. He said the sea became rough with strong waves unexpectedly, and many of the fishing boats were coming back to the shore. "The sea became rough with strong waves by 9 and remained rough until 11.30 am," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another fibre boat capsized near the Koyilandy harbour, too, but the fishermen escaped to safety. "The weather changed suddenly, and the sea became rough. Most of the smaller boats, which had gone fishing, have come back," said KC Prithwiraj, SI of Elathur Coastal Police Station.