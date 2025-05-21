Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rainfall is likely in Kerala over the next few days as the southwest monsoon approaches, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing orange and yellow alerts across several districts from May 21 to 24. Latest IMD updates shows orange alert in Kannur and Kasaragod, while Kozhikode and Wayanad are under yellow alert. Kannur and Kasaragod continue under yellow alert on May 22.

Certain parts of Kerala are expected to receive heavy (7–11 cm) to very heavy (12–20 cm) rainfall, particularly on May 23, and 24, while moderate to heavy showers are also likely on May 22, and 25. IMD has forecast that the southwest monsoon could arrive in Kerala by May 23, nearly a week ahead of its usual onset date of June 1.

Alerts

May 21: Orange- Kannur, Kasaragod; Yellow- Kozhikode, Wayanad

May 22: Yellow- Kannur, Kasaragod

May 23: Orange- Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki; Yellow- Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

May 24: Orange- Kozhikode, Wayanad Kannur, Kasaragod, Yellow- Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram.

An orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.