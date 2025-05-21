Malappuram: The National Highways Authority has imposed a ban on smaller vehicles such as bikes, auto-rickshaws, and tractors from entering the newly developed six-lane section of NH 66. Traffic signboards indicating the restriction have been installed along the roadside.



The first such board has been placed near the Chelari GVHSS area at the entry point from the service road to the three Thrissur-bound lanes. Similar boards will be put up in stages at all entry and exit points along the highway. Pedestrians are also prohibited from entering the six-lane highway.

Although all types of vehicles currently use the highway, once it is officially inaugurated, vehicles under restriction will no longer be permitted. CCTV cameras will be installed at key points to monitor compliance, and violators will face fines. Authorities emphasise that entry of smaller vehicles into the high-speed corridor poses significant safety risks.

Service roads face increased pressure

With the ban in effect, restricted vehicles and pedestrians will have to rely solely on the service roads, likely leading to increased congestion. The service roads are designed as one-way stretches but lack sufficient width, resulting in regular traffic snarls at several points.

Though the six-lane highway has been constructed according to prescribed standards, the service roads remain narrower. The National Highways Authority maintains that the land acquired was only 45 metres wide, limiting their ability to expand the service roads.

Since there are multiple entry and exit points across the stretch, many heavy vehicles currently continue to use service roads instead of the main carriageway. Private buses, which are presently using the six-lane highway, may also be diverted to the service road as per a demand raised by the local traffic regulatory committee at the panchayat level, placing pressure on the Motor Vehicles Department to implement the measure.

Parking woes intensify

With an increase in service road traffic, illegal roadside parking is expected to worsen. The police and Motor Vehicles Department are expected to step up enforcement to prevent vehicles from being parked along the route. The Highways Authority has stated that it is the responsibility of local self-government institutions to develop dedicated parking spaces.